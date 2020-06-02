Opportunity for Kerry to promote itself as ideal remote working hub

The pandemic is an opportunity for Kerry to promote itself as an ideal remote working hub.

That’s according to the CEO of leading technology firm, Aspen Grove Solutions which is based in Tralee.

Seán Ryan says businesses are now more open to allowing staff to work from home as well as developing remote working hubs.

Mr Ryan says companies know that they’ll save money if workers are based in counties such as Kerry compared to cities.

Meanwhile, employees will appreciate the quality of life.

Séan Ryan is one of the founders of Kerry SciTech.

It’s an non-profit organisation established to promote Kerry as a science, technology and engineering hotspot.

He says Kerry SciTech has teamed up with Jobeo, an international job recruitment company.

Mr Ryan says international job seekers have shown great interest in positions in Kerry.