Jerry speaks to Sharon Browne of the Kerry Education and Training Board about an initiative launched by Tralee Chamber Alliance and the ETB calling on business owners and staff in Kerry to upskill during this lockdown. The ETB are offering eCollege professional development courses at no cost.
Kerry County Council appeals to people not to travel to the county this weekend
Kerry County Council has issued an unprecedented appeal asking people not to travel to the county this bank holiday weekend.The council is urging people...
Kerry gardaí warn of COVID-19 text scam
Kerry gardaí are warning that a text message recommending that people self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 is a scam.The fraudulent text tells phone...
Council will review closure of public car parks at Kerry beaches after this weekend
Kerry County Council says it will review the closure of public car parks at the county's beaches after this weekend.The decision was taken to...
Advice on Apps to Keep Connected – April 9th, 2020
Jerry chats to Mark Nolan about the best apps to help you stay in touch with your friends and family.
Opportunities to Upskill – April 9th, 2020
Caravan & Campervan Community Urged to Stay at Home – April 9th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Bill Lupton, president of the Motor Caravan Club of Ireland, about the new travel restrictions.