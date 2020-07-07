Operator of direct provision centres in Kerry received €11m in 2019

An operator of four direct provision centres, two of which are located in Kerry, was paid over €11.6 million last year.

According to the Department of Justice, 33 payments with a value in excess of €20,000 were made to Millstreet Equestrian Services in 2019.

Millstreet Equestrian Services operates four direct provision centres in Cork and Kerry. The centres in Kerry are located in Kenmare and Killarney.

The company received 33 payments from the Department of Justice with a value of €20,000 or more in 2019.

These payments total €11,601,803.92.

The department says the payments were made for asylum seeker accommodation, support and maintenance.

Millstreet Equestrian Services received two payments in excess of €1 million, the largest of which was for over €2.5 million.

The information was released to journalist Ken Foxe under the Freedom of Information Act.