Operations at Tralee car parts manufacturer to cease in March

Operations at a Tralee car parts manufacturer are to cease in March.

Last July, BorgWarner, which is based in Monavalley, announced it’s to close with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

BorgWarner has been operating in Tralee for 30 years.

The manufacturing plant’s announcement that it’s to close came as a surprise to many in the town.

In October, SIPTU members employed at BorgWarner voted to accept improved redundancy terms.

Talks had been ongoing since late-July.

The decision to close the Tralee plant was made due to a drop in demand for products made at the factory, a spokesperson said; BorgWarner makes air heaters for the automotive industry.

The spokesperson added that COVID-19 was not a factor in the decision.

The plant is due to close fully in March.