The first finals of the 49th annual St.Mary’s blitz have taken place:

Div 3 Men Local-Kingdom Fast Hire had a 19 to 17 win over Charlie’s Angels

MVP Sean Horan, KFH

Div 4 Men-The Rejects won in overtime, 31-29 over Cordal United

MVP Philip O Connor, Cordal United





Div 5 Men-London Bucks had a comprehensive win over PR North Ballymac

MVP Jack Kirwan, London Bucks