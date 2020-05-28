Opening of centre for adults with autism due to support from people of Kerry

The opening of a residential centre for adults with autism outside Tralee is due to the support it received from the people of Kerry.

That’s according to Jimmy Adams from Tralee, whose 29-year-old son James has moved into the residence.

The centre at Dromavalla, Ballyseedy has opened after a six year delay; it’s owned by the Irish Society for Autism and is being run by Resilience Advanced Community Care.

Jimmy and his wife Patricia can’t visit James because of COVID-19, but thanks to WhatsApp video messages they know he’s settling in well.

For over 20 years, Jimmy and his wife have campaigned and fund-raised, and they’re grateful for all the support they’ve received.

Jimmy Adams says it feels unusual to not have their son James living in the house with them, but he’s delighted James is able to live an independent life in this new residential centre for adults with autism.