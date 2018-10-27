Opening of ballot boxes continues in Killarney

Over a quarter of the boxes in the Kerry constituency have now been opened.

There are 212 boxes and the postal vote to be opened by count staff at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre; proceedings kicked off there at 9 o’clock.

It is expected all boxes will be opened by around 3 o’clock this afternoon.





The first count result is expected around teatime.

Sorting the Presidential Election ballot papers from those in the Blasphemy Referendum is continuing.

Doubtful papers will also be identified so they can be adjudicated upon.

Unusually, there are no tallies being carried out here in the count centre in Kerry.

But unofficial tallies are being carried out – they suggest that Michael D Higgins will have between 50 and 55% of the vote, Peter Casey on 30%, Liadh Ni Riada on around 8% and they are followed by Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy.

These figures come with a larger health warning that normal due to the lack of an accurate tally.

An unofficial turnout figure is not yet available.