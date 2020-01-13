Open Meeting of Killarney AA Saturday Jan 18th

The Killarney group of Alcoholics Anonymous are hold an open meeting this Saturday January 18th at the Serenity Centre, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney at 8.30pm. All welcome to attend.
KCC issues warning ahead of Storm Brendan
Kerry County Council has issued advice ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan tomorrow.A status orange wind warning is in place for the county...
KCC says road safety works not hampered by land price demands
Kerry County Council says road safety works haven't been hampered by unrealistic price demands by landowners.Recently, Cork County Council said it had been hampered...
9% rise in rainfall logged at Valentia Observatory last year
There was a 9% rise in the amount of rainfall logged at Valentia Observatory last year.That's according to Met Eireann's Weather Provisional Statement for...
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...
Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020
Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what...
The Life of An Ambassador – January 10th, 2020
Due to the Global Schools Ireland Programme, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Gerry Cunningham, visited Tarbert Comprehensive this morning as part of this programme....