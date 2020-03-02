Open day next month on new North Kerry community fund

An open day is being held this week about a new community fund for North Kerry.

It’s been developed by the EirGrid Group, which is working with ESB Networks on completing an electricity infrastructure project between the substations at Knockanure and Kilpaddoge near Tarbert.

They’ve established a Community Sponsorship Fund with a value of €205,000 to benefit communities along the route of the project.

They’re holding an open evening on the Community Sponsorship Fund on Wednesday (March 4th) at the Marian Hall, Moyvane from 7.30 to 9pm.

The fund will open for applications from March 9th to May 15th, and more information is available from eirgridgroup.com or secad.ie.