Open day for accounting technicians course in Tralee

A Killarney resident has scored top marks in the country in the Diploma for Accounting Technicians programme.

Bantry native Declan Bennett has been living in Killarney since 2003, and always wanted to transition to accountancy after a career in financial services.

He undertook the Accounting Technicians Ireland’s Diploma for Accounting Technicians; people with this qualification can perform a range of finance roles, from accounts staff to financial controller.

An open day for the course is being held at Kerry Education and Training Board’s offices in Monavalley, Tralee, on Wednesday (August 7th) between 12 noon and 4.30pm.

It’s open to people who have been working in industry or small practice firms but who have no formal training, as well for school and college leavers, and mature students.

Places must be booked on numbersindna.ie/events or by searching for the event on Eventbrite.