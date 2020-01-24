An open public meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 8.30pm this Monday January 27th at the Presentation Convent Tralee. Meeting will be held in the first prefab just inside the Castle St entrance.
Bank of Ireland carrying out full assessment of damage to Ballybunion branch
Bank of Ireland say they're carrying out a full assessment of damage to their Ballybunion branch, which has been closed for a number of...
HSE expected to begin interviewing to fill Milltown GP position in coming weeks
The HSE is expected to begin interviewing to fill the GP position in Milltown in the coming weeks.In November, it emerged that the mid-Kerry...
Leading Scottish politician to speak in Killarney on deepening Ireland-Scotland relations
A leading Scottish politician will speak in Killarney tonight about the importance of deepening relations between Ireland and Scotland as Brexit looms.Scottish Cabinet Secretary...
Mary Cremin – January 22nd, 2020
Joe's guest on 'In Conversation' is Mary Cremin from Ballinskelligs who he interviewed in 2018 at the age of 98. Mary had a great story...