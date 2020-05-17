Online surveys to be conducted as part of Waterville Catchment Sustainability Plan

Online surveys are to be conducted as part of the Waterville Catchment Sustainability Plan.The project aims to develop a plan for the Waterville River Catchments and Ballinskelligs Bay that recognises their importance to the region from an economic, social, ecological and cultural point of view.

It’s being developed through the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme, in conjunction with South Kerry Development Partnership, Kerry County Council, IRD Waterville, Local Authority Waters Programme, and local stakeholders.

The surveys of both organisations and the general public will take place over the next few weeks, and there are plans for public consultation meetings once COVID-19 restrictions allow.