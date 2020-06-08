Online Pride festival to take place next month

An online Pride festival will celebrate the diverse LGBT+ community in Kerry next month.

It will take place from July 11th to 19th and will include panel discussions, watch parties, quizzes and live music.

Chair of Kerry Pride, Morgan Queeney says this event will be a source of support during these difficult times, while also celebrating the LGBT+ community.

The Pride Inside festival will see collaboration between Kerry Pride, Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, Limerick Pride, and Mayo Pride.