An online fundraising attempt to help a Kerry woman in Romania is continuing.

Diana Hana, who’s from Castleisland, was completing her Masters in Psychology in Romania, when she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

She has suffered complete memory loss and some internal injuries.

A fundraising attempt is continuing online, in an effort to cover the cost of her stay and rehabilitation in Romania.

So far, over €8,900 has been raised on GoFundMe.com.