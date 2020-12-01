Online event to encourage people to buy from Kerry companies this Christmas

An online event is being held this evening to encourage people to buy from Kerry based companies in the run up to Christmas.

It’s being organised by Prosper Kerry, the business network for Kerry diaspora around the world.

Starting at 7.30pm, the event will see comedian Bernard Casey sample and demonstrate Kerry produced Christmas gifts, and interview the people behind them.

Some of the brands taking part are Cahersiveen’s Skellig Six18, Listowel’s Brona Chocolates, Sprig Kits from Camp, Maureen O’Mahony Art of Fenit, and Liberator Whiskey of Killarney.

A link to register for the Kerry Late Late Gift Show is available here or email [email protected] and follow @ProsperSeries on Twitter.