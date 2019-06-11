One third of small businesses in Munster are cash flow positive all year round

A new report has found only one third of small businesses across Munster are cash flow positive all year round.

Online accounting software company Xero conducted the research, which surveyed small business owners throughout the province.

The report also found that over half of small businesses say managing their cash flow is a significant challenge.

Meanwhile, one third are struggling to keep up with the latest technology, with one fifth being held back by poor internet connectivity.

80% of small businesses in the province have no succession plan in place, with 30% of them putting that down to a lack of family interest.