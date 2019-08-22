Over one-in-ten Kerry pubs have not renewed their licence over the past 13 years.

According to analysis by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, the county’s pub population continues to diminish, in line with national trends.

The group provided a breakdown of the number of licences renewed nationwide between 2005 and 2018.

In 2005, there were 503 bar licences renewed in Kerry.

This reduced by nearly 12% over the following 13 years, to 443 last year.

On a national scale, the non-renewal of bar licences in Kerry is at the lower end; the average number of bar licence renewals nationwide is nearly 18%, with the majority of counties experiencing a decrease in excess of 20%.

According to the report, the majority of low-earning businesses are located in rural Ireland and are particularly vulnerable to taxation policy, tax increases, decline in tourism and economic uncertainty.