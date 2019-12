Over one quarter of people in Kerry live in highly remote or rural areas.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows the population in Kerry at the time of the 2016 Census was over 143,000 people.

Of this, nearly 50,000 live in urban towns, while 16,000 live in rural areas with high urban influences.

The remaining 80,000 people are divided equally between rural areas with moderate urban influence and those living in highly remote or rural areas.