One person has died from COVID-19, no new cases in Kerry.

There has been one COVID-19 related death recorded in the Republic today.

New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 21 new confirmed cases.

The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,698.

The death toll has reached 1,749.

No new cases have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 316.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said the cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same.