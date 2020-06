One more person with COVID-19 has died in the Republic.

The death toll from the disease now stands at 1,679.

In the past 24 hours, a further 25 new cases of coronavirus have been detected.

It brings the total number of positive tests in the country to 25,201.

No additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry this evening.

There’s been no increase in cases in the county since May 19th; the number of confirmed cases in Kerry remains at 308.