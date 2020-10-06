One new death and 432 cases of COVID-19 confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of one additional death from COVID-19.

This brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,811 as of midnight Monday.

There have been 432 new confirmed cases, with the total now 38,973.

The latest data available for Kerry shows the number of cases, as of midnight Sunday, was 445; this is up nine on yesterday’s figure.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 218 are men and 214 are women; 111 are in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare, with the remaining 197 spread across 20 counties.

No further breakdown is given by the National Public Health Emergency Team, so it’s not known how many, if any, of these new cases are in Kerry.

Almost half (48%) of the new cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 60 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan says everyone has the power to interrupt the spread of the virus and now is a vital time to use it.

He’s asking people to wash their hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep a distance from others, and avoid crowds.

He also says people should limit their social networks, know the symptoms and what to do if experiencing them.