One new case brings to nine the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry

There are now nine cases of coronavirus in Kerry, an increase of one since yesterday.

That’s according to details released this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

A fourth person has died from COVID-19, a male with an underlying health condition in the east of the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 121 new confirmed cases across the country today, bringing to 906 the number of cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

An analysis of the 712 cases notified as of midnight Friday show that 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases.

The average age of confirmed cases is 44 years.

211 and 30% of COVID-19 cases have been hospitalised, and of those, 17 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

159 or 22% of cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 402, or 56% of all cases, followed by Cork with 101 or 14% of cases.

Where the source is known, community transmission accounts for 44%, 23% from close contact, and 33% for travel abroad.