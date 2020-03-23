One new case brings to nine the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry

There are now nine cases of coronavirus in Kerry, an increase of one.

That’s according to details released last evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

A fourth person has died from COVID-19, a male with an underlying health condition in the east of the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of 121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country yesterday, bringing to 906 the number of cases in Ireland.

An analysis of the 712 cases notified as of midnight Friday show that 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases.

The average age of confirmed cases is 44 years.

211 and 30% of COVID-19 cases have been hospitalised, and of those, 17 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

159 or 22% of cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 402, followed by Cork with 101, while there are now nine cases in Kerry, representing 1% of all cases in the country – this is an increase of one case since Saturday.

Where the source is known, community transmission accounts for 44% of cases nationally, 23% are from close contact, and 33% are from travel abroad.