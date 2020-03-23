‘One Moment in Time’ – Choose your ‘history making moment’ in sport

If you could be that person in that ‘history making’ moment what would you choose?

Scoring that Mikey Sheehy goal against Dublin in the 1978 All-Ireland Football Final? What about Ray Houghton’s winner for Republic Of Ireland against England at Euro 88? Or would you liked to have been Sonia O’Sullivan as she won her silver medal in the 5 thousand metres at the 2000 Olympics?

Kicking Ronan O’Gara’s grand slam winner in 2009?

Maybe you’ll pick a Championship winning goal, a Major winning putt, a Grand National winning ride or something else-It’s up to you!

