One of Kerry’s first TDs will be honoured this afternoon.

James Crowley of Listowel was one of four Sinn Féin candidates elected in 1918, however, he refused to take his seat in Westminster, as did all Sinn Féin MPs.

Mr Crowley, who died in 1946, will be honoured at a special ceremony at his birthplace on Lower William Street, Listowel this afternoon at 2:30.