One of Kerry’s busiest roads flooded due to burst pipe

One of Kerry’s busiest routes, the main Tralee to Killarney road, is closed in Farranfore following a burst water pipe.

The Tralee side of the Farranfore road, just outside the gate of the train station, is heavily flooded.

Kerry County Council and Gardaí are at the scene working to resolve the issue.

The council is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions are in place – traffic travelling from Killarney to Tralee is being diverted via Castleisland and traffic coming from Tralee to Killarney is being diverted at Shanahan’s Garden Centre.

Irish Rail says it is aware of the issue, but all rail services are still operating as normal.