One of Ireland’s oldest fairs has begun in Killorglin.

The three-day Puck Fair traditionally marked a seasonal change for the local farming community, with references to the festival being found as far back as the early 17th century.

King James I granted legal status to the existing fair in Killorglin in 1603.

The festival will attract thousands of people to the Mid Kerry town over the three days, with the closing fireworks late on Monday night marking the end of the festivities.

The Horse Fair marked the beginning of this year’s Puck Fair; it took place at 6am in Evan’s Field.

This year’s King Puck will be crowned by 12-year-old Maeve McCarthy, who is a native of Cromane.

Meanwhile, the Puck Fair committee is fundraising online in an effort to offset costs; a Go Fund Me effort has reached three-quarters of its €10,000 target.

