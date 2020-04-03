Only one-fifth of disqualified drivers in Kerry surrender their licence.

900 drivers with Kerry addresses were disqualified over the past three years, following either the accumulation of 12 penalty points or through a court disqualification.

Drivers who accumulate 12 penalty points or lose their licence through a court disqualification are required to return their license to the National Driver Licence Service.

Between 2017 and 2019, over 140 drivers with Kerry addresses were disqualified from driving through an accumulation of penalty points, while 756 were put off the road through a court disqualification.

Of these, 15% (140) had previously expired licences while a quarter (224) had no licence at all.

Over 360 drivers with Kerry addresses failed to surrender their licence since 2017, with the number doing so increasing year-on-year, going from over 70 in 2017 to 157 last year.

This means only 175 Kerry drivers – or less than one-fifth of the total – surrendered their licences following being disqualified from driving in the past three years.