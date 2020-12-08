One more death from COVID-19, 215 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of one new death from COVID-19 this evening.

There have been 215 more infections, bringing to 74,682 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Of the infections confirmed today, 74 are in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 counties. Fewer than five of the cases confirmed today are in Kerry.

As of midnight on Sunday (December 6th), there have been 1,348 cases in Kerry – there was no increase in the number of infections over the previous 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,097 people in Ireland have died from COVID-19.