One more person with COVID-19 has died in the Republic.

The death toll here now stands at 1,650, while 77 new cases have also been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

A total of 25,062 people have now contracted the illness.

No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry; the number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 308.

The number of cases in Kerry has not increased since Tuesday, May 19.