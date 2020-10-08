One death and 506 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of one additional death due to COVID-19.

There’s now been 1,817 deaths related to the disease in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, there were 506 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total nationwide to 40,086.

Of the newly notified cases, 240 are men and 265 are women, and 91 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, and 42 in Meath.

The remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties, but it’s not specified where, so it’s not known how many are in Kerry.

The latest data available for Kerry shows the number of cases, as of midnight Tuesday, is 466; this is an increase of three on the previous day.