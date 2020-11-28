One dead and five injured after partial collapse of building on Ashe Street

A man in his 60s has died after part of a building collapsed on Ashe Street in Tralee.

Five other men have been taken to University Hospital Kerry, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The men were carrying out construction work on the building this morning, when the chimney collapsed shortly after 8am.

All emergency services were in attendance, and Gardaí are still currently at the scene.

Ashe Street remains closed to traffic.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified.

Mayor of Tralee, Terry O’Brien, says the community’s saddened by what has happened.