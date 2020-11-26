One-day stoppage by SIPTU members of SouthDoc planned for next month

There’s to be a one-day stoppage by SIPTU members who work for Kerry and Cork’s out-of-hours GP service, SouthDoc, next month.

The trade union says the one-day stoppage on December 18th is part of a rolling campaign of industrial action by SIPTU members.

SIPTU is accusing the HSE of not honouring a pay restoration agreement.

The protesting workers are Section 39 employees who work in privately-run services that are funded by the HSE.

SIPTU says next month’s planned protests result from a dispute involving, what it says is, the HSE’s failure to honour an agreement to restore the pay of Section 39 workers.

Adrian Kane is SIPTU’s public administration and community division organiser. He says the union’s industrial action will begin in Cork on December 15th, with a one-day work stoppage by SIPTU members in CoAction, an organisation which supports people with disabilities.

This will then be followed on Friday, December 18th, with a one-day work stoppage by SIPTU members who work for SouthDoc.

Mr Kane accuses the HSE of failing to reverse pay reductions imposed on workers in Section 39 organisations in line with an agreement brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission two years ago.