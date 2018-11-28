One candidate left standing for Fianna Fail in Killarney

Fianna Fáil have only one candidate remaining in Killarney ahead of the convention to select a ticket for the party to contest next year’s local elections.

Cllr Niall Kelleher will be selected following the withdrawal of the last remaining candidate, former Killarney Town Councillor Tom Doherty.

Meanwhile the Labour party has selected candidates to contest the Killarney and Kenmare electoral areas.





Fianna Fáil had five nominees for the convention at one stage including John O’Shea, Cllr John Joe Culloty, and Ken O’Sullivan.

The party told Radio Kerry that as all other candidates have withdrawn from the selection convention for the Killarney Electoral Area, Councillor Niall Kelleher will be the only candidate going forward and therefore he will be selected unopposed.

The National Constituencies Committee will make a decision, at a later date, regarding the addition of further candidates.

The convention takes place on Sunday night.

At present the Fianna Fáil party has just one candidate each for the Tralee and Killarney Municipal District areas. The party has set the 17th of December as the date for its Kenmare area convention. Former Minister John O’Donoghue is among the 4 candidates competitng for a place on the ticket.

Meanwhile the Labour Party held their Kenmare and Killarney area conventions last night with party chairperson Luke Crowley Holland selected for the Kenmare electoral area and former Labour Senator Marie Moloney selected to run for the party in Killarney.