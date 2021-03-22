One additional COVID-19 related death, 520 cases with fewer than five in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,588 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 21st March, the HPSC has been notified of 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Fewer than five cases were reported in Kerry. The county has an incidence rate of 50.1 per 100,000 population.

There is now a total of 231,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

• 258 are men / 262 are women

• 79% are under 45 years of age

• The median age is 28 years old

• 242 in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 81 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 19th 2021, 668,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 487,466 people have received their first dose

• 181,063 people have received their second dose