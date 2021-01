Aileen Crowley from Killorglin qualified the Women’s Pair for the 2020 Olympics with Monika Dukarska at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz.

She had been rowing with the W4 crew but made the successful switch to the W2- not long before the World Rowing Championships.

In 2020, Aileen won Bronze at the European Rowing Championships in Poznan, competing in the Women’s Four.