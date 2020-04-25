Olympic Rowers Continuing Preparations For Tokyo Games

Olympic medal-winning rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan are continuing their preparations for the Tokyo Games.

Of course the Skibbereen duo and FBD Brand Ambassadors are forced to wait until 2021 for the games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of FBD Insurance, official sponsors to Ireland’s Olympic team, we’ll hear from the O’Donovan brothers, firstly Gary

