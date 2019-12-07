Old Rivalries Renew Tomorrow In O Donoghue Cup Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Dr Crokes and Killarney Legion will renew old rivalries tomorrow in the East Kerry showpiece game.

The two meet in Fitzgerald stadium tomorrow at 2:15.

Dr Crokes selector is Niall O Callaghan

While Killarney Legion Manager is Stephen Stack

