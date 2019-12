A magazine, which makes predictions for the year ahead, says Kerry will win next year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Old Moore’s Almanac has published its predictions for 2020, which include the Kingdom preventing Dublin from claiming their sixth All-Ireland title in-a-row.

The publication, which has been in circulation for over 250 years, also envisions that Killkenny will claim back Liam MacCarthy and the Green Party will be “holding the key to power” in the general election.