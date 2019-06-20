Oisin Murphy Has 5 Mounts On Gold Cup Day At Royal Ascot

Last year’s winner ‘Stradivarius’ is the hot favourite for today’s Group 1 feature at Royal Ascot, the Gold Cup over 2 and a half miles.

Frankie Dettori will ride the colt for trainer John Gosden.

There’s no ride in the big race for Killarney jockey, Oisin Murphy who steered home the winner of the second race yesterday.

He’ll be on board Air Force Jet in the first, Kick On in the second, Sparkle Roll in the third, King Ademar in the fifth and Good Birthday in the sixth.

The opening race on soft ground at Ascot goes to post at 2.30.

There is also a 7-race card at Leopardstown, beginning at 5.40. The going is good, good to firm in places.

In the UK they also run at:

Chelmsford City, Standard at 1.50

Ripon, soft at 2.10

Lingfield, standard at 5.50

Ffos Las, good to soft at 6 o’clock.