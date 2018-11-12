Oireachtas members to meet UHK management today

Oireachtas members are meeting with University Hospital Kerry management today.

Hospital management sought the briefing session with Kerry’s TDs and Senators to update them on the situation at UHK.

It’ll take place this afternoon and will discuss hospital capital developments and plans, service developments, and the winter plan, and will be followed by an open forum session.





There are fears among politicians and other people that UHK will be downgraded.

Hip and knee replacement operations resumed there last week after being stopped during the summer, while it was revealed last week that rheumatologist Dr Muhammad Haroon has resigned.