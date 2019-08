Killarney Fire Service is dealing with an oil spillage on the N70 road into Cahersiveen.

The spillage stretches along the road for 200 metres between the turn off for Caharn Bridge and the road up to the fair field.

Huge crowds are expected in the town today for the second day of the Cahersiveen Festival of Music and the Arts which could cause delays in the area.

Emergency services are advising drivers to approach with care.