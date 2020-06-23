Oil the most popular method of heating Kerry BER homes

Home heating oil is the most popular means of heating homes with a BER audit in Kerry.

A Building Energy Rating (BER) is an indication of the energy performance of a building.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 63% of 28,100 domestic buildings in Kerry with a BER rating used home heating oil for heating, 21% use electricity, 10% use solid fuel, 5% use LPG and 1% use mains gas.

The average age of houses in Kerry with a BER rating is 30 years.

2% are A rated and 8% had the lowest rating of G; the vast majority held certificates ranging from C1 to D2.