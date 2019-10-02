Officers For 2019/2020 Confirmed At Scór Chiarraí AGM

COISTE SCOR CIARRAÍ
There was a large attendance at last night’s Annual General Meeting of Coiste Scor Chiarraí took place at Kerry’s Centre of Excellence in Currans with the majority of District Boards present.
The following are the Officers who were elected for 2019/20
Chairman – Christy Kileen, Finuge
Vice Chairman – Jackie Walsh, St. Senans
Secretary – Suzanne Ni Laoire, Mastergeehy
Assistant Secretaries – Mary Philpott, Currow and Siobhan Casey, Reenard
Treasurers – Anita English, St. Marys Cahersiveen and Therese Keating, Na Gaeil
Munster Delegates – Tom Herlihy, Ballymacelligott, Jackie Walsh, St. Senans and Christy Kileen, Finuge
PRO – Jack Hennessy, Asdee
Chief Steward – P J Mulvihill, Moyvane