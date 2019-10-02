Officers For 2019/2020 Confirmed At Scór Chiarraí AGM

COISTE SCOR CIARRAÍ

There was a large attendance at last night’s Annual General Meeting of Coiste Scor Chiarraí took place at Kerry’s Centre of Excellence in Currans with the majority of District Boards present.

The following are the Officers who were elected for 2019/20

Chairman – Christy Kileen, Finuge

Vice Chairman – Jackie Walsh, St. Senans

Secretary – Suzanne Ni Laoire, Mastergeehy

Assistant Secretaries – Mary Philpott, Currow and Siobhan Casey, Reenard

Treasurers – Anita English, St. Marys Cahersiveen and Therese Keating, Na Gaeil

Munster Delegates – Tom Herlihy, Ballymacelligott, Jackie Walsh, St. Senans and Christy Kileen, Finuge

PRO – Jack Hennessy, Asdee

Chief Steward – P J Mulvihill, Moyvane