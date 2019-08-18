Office of Pope’s representative in Ireland not commenting on Kilcummin campaign

The office of the Pope’s representative in Ireland is making no comment on a campaign by Kerry parishioners to keep their priest.

Kilcummin parish lost its parish priest, Fr Eamon Mulvihill, after a reshuffle due to the retirement of three priests in the diocese.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition which has been given to the Bishop of Kerry and to the Archbishop of Cashel and Emly.

Parishioners said they are prepared to lobby the Pope in their bid to reverse Bishop Ray Browne’s decision.

The Office of the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland is making no comment on the matter.

The Secretariat of the Apostolic Nunciature said the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo was not available.