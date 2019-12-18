Office of Planning Regulator recommends changes to Listowel Development Plan

A newly-formed planning regulator is asking Kerry County Council to make changes to its development plan for Listowel.

The correspondence relates to the draft Listowel Municipal Local Area Plan 2019-2025 and a proposed variation to it.

Among the roles of the Office of the Planning Regulator is the assessment of statutory plans and strategies to ensure consistency with planning policy and legislation.

The office says Kerry County Council is seeking to zone too much land in Ballybunion, 12.75 hectares for 39 dwellings, and is calling for this zoning to be reduced.

It also called for changes to be made for villages like Lixnaw and Moyvane as there is likely to be pressure to more extensively develop zoned lands.

The council is also being asked to review the Strategic Flood Risk Assessment, in consultation with the OPW.

In relation to the proposed variation to the Listowel Development Plan, the regulator said the revisions provide for a considerably more consolidated and compact form to the future development of Listowel than it currently the case.

The office is satisfied in general that the proposed variation is broadly consistent with the objectives of the National Planning Framework.

However, the office says the amount of land zoned for residential and mixed residential development would be in excess of that recommended by the Kerry County Development Plan.

It recommends the incorporation of a phasing sequence for zoned residential land and the removal or amendment of zoning of lands at Islandganniv North, Castleisland due to flood risk.