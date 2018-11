Marc O’Connor has spoken with Kerry Senior football manager Peter Keane but sees himself remaining in Australia for the next couple of years.

The former Kingdom Minor captain plays in the AFL for Geelong but his future is constantly subject to speculation.

O’Connor has now revealed to Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme that Peter Keane has been in touch with him http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MOCtuesday.mp3





That interview in full on Terrace Talk next Monday.