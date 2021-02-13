Occupational therapists in Kerry and Cork develop web page to help people at home

Occupational therapists in Kerry and Cork have developed a new web page to help people live safely and independently.

Occupational therapists help people to do everyday things when faced with a physical illness, injury or disability, but COVID-19 has changed the way they deliver their services.

The web page, which was developed by OTs from the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, contains useful resources, tips and strategies for people to live independently at home.

These include fall prevention, tips for memory, fatigue and pain management, mindfulness, as well as help with choosing supportive armchairs and grab rails.