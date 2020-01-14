Observations sought on draft Dingle Peninsula visitor plan

Observations are being sought on a draft visitor plan for the Dingle Peninsula.

Fáilte Ireland has prepared a draft Dingle Peninsula Visitor Experience Development Plan, an environmental report and natura impact statement.

All submissions and observations will be taken into consideration before the plan and other assessments are finalised.

The documents are available for inspection at Fáilte Ireland branches in Dingle and Killarney during office hours and online at www.FáilteIreland.ie/wild-atlantic-way

The closing date for submissions or observations is February 5th.