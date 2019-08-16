O’Brien Free To Play In All-Ireland Final

Kerry forward Stephen O’Brien has been cleared to play in the All Ireland Senior Football Final.

There were fears the Kenmare forward would miss out against Dublin on September 1st after picking up his third black card of the year in the semi-final win over Tyrone last weekend.

However, the black card O’Brien received in the Super 8s win over Meath has been rescinded, freeing him up to line out in the decider.



Meanwhile, Kerry say they have complete confidence in All-Ireland Final referee David Gough.

Some Kerry-based pundits questioned Gough’s suitability for the fixture in the lead up to his appointment.